York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Momo Inc (MOMO)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 126.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,864 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momo stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. 83,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,862. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Momo had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. 86 Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TH Capital cut their price objective on Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.97.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

