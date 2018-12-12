York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475,544 shares during the period. Twenty-First Century Fox comprises 1.5% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $47,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 16.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 20,292,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,606 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 15.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,959.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 273,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 260,614 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 179.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,890,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 137,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,277,162. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/york-capital-management-global-advisors-llc-cuts-holdings-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.