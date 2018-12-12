York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (CPB)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 776,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,454,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 766.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 367.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $138,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $150,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,356. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In related news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,965.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

