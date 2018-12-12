Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group Inc (MO) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

MO opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 128,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.