Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) to Post $1.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.51. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital set a $129.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2,358.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $72.27 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

