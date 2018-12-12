Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

FORR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 27,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,534. The stock has a market cap of $815.67 million, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.