Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $51.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $54.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $205.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.83 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $216.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 168,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,829. The company has a market cap of $657.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

Hanmi Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,600,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

