Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.23. Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 10.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.1% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hawaiian by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hawaiian by 104.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 49,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HA stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. 649,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

