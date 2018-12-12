Zacks: Analysts Expect ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. ABIOMED reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.78.

In other news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.69. 376,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,906. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $187.01 and a 52-week high of $459.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

