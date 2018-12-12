Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Corp (AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to report sales of $459.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Air Lease reported sales of $398.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Shares of AL traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.95. 839,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $676,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,896.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

