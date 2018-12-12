Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.07. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE:CLH opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.04. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.94 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $3,208,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,859,062 shares in the company, valued at $247,636,008.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $91,058.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $28,847,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

