Zacks: Analysts Expect CM Finance Inc (CMFN) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CM Finance’s earnings. CM Finance posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CM Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CM Finance.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. CM Finance had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CM Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CM Finance stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.11% of CM Finance worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMFN stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. CM Finance has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CM Finance’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

