Zacks: Analysts Expect Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). Mediwound posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 477.34% and a negative return on equity of 400.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mediwound by 1.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,126,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Mediwound during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mediwound by 37.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 288.3% in the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 173,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound in the third quarter worth $306,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of -0.03. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

