Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.64. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.19. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti set a $130.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $90.42 and a 1 year high of $137.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

