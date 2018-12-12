Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Corp (CVS) to Announce $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Argus raised their target price on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In other CVS Health news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 783,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after buying an additional 199,376 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 98.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 627,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,411,000 after buying an additional 311,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $334,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,141,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

