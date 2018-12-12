Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Ocean Group.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $189.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $140,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 465.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 1,263,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,065,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after buying an additional 534,636 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 482,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 208,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

