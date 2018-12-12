Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Instructure Inc (INST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Instructure reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Instructure in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Instructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.27.

NYSE:INST opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.58. Instructure has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Instructure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

