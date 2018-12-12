Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.40 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 79.22%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 125,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.91. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

