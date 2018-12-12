Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) to Announce $5.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.20 and the highest is $5.49. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $4.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 144.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 56.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $12.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.04. The stock had a trading volume of 765,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,951. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $200.68 and a 12-month high of $302.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.48%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

