Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

XENT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 3,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,209. The stock has a market cap of $939.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.58. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

In other news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $359,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,666 shares of company stock worth $2,505,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 126.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,847 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 367,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

