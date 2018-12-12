Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.41). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($3.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 513.41% and a negative return on equity of 505.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $27.75 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

