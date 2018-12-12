Zacks: DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DNB Financial an industry rank of 162 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In related news, insider William J. Hieb sold 1,000 shares of DNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNBF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DNB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.89%. Research analysts expect that DNB Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

