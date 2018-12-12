Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.00.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $445,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,539,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 42.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,978,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,639 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $59,799,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,530,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,473 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.