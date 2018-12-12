Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WEX (WEX) to Hold

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by its extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. The company’s Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment is doing well on the back of increasing number of customer signings, solid sales pipeline and addition of numerous partners. WEX is also active on the acquisitions and partnership front. Improving operating income is another major positive. Shares of WEX outperformed its industry in the past year. Despite the positives, WEX’s businesses continue to suffer from seasonal changes. Global presence exposes WEX to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. High debt is another major concern.”

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

WEX stock opened at $150.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. WEX has a 1-year low of $128.27 and a 1-year high of $203.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of WEX by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

