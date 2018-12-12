Zacks Investment Research Lowers COLRUYT SA/ADR (CUYTY) to Sell

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

CUYTY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.19. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

