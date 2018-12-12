Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Buy

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citrix Systems is a provider of virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions. The company is benefiting from robust adoption of its Subscription based services. Solid adoption of unified workspace solutions and hybrid cloud offerings is a key catalyst. Traction witnessed by ShareFile is notable. The company also provided an impressive guidance. Efforts to reward shareholders through share buybacks are a positive. Citrix stock has outperformed industry in the past year. Citrix has deployed its Cloud services including XenDesktop and XenApp on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This is expected to garner new customer additions, consequently generating incremental revenues. Acquisition of Sapho will enable the company to fortify its competitive position in the rapidly growing desktop virtualization market. Buyout of Cedexis is likely to improve company’s operational performance. However, adverse foreign exchange movements remain a headwind.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $109.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $852,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $217,779.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $2,973,266. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,060,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,562,972,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,021,416 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $335,861,000 after buying an additional 209,493 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,280,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $253,451,000 after buying an additional 291,119 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,898,908 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $211,082,000 after buying an additional 201,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,190 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $183,595,000 after buying an additional 1,410,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

