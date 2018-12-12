Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skechers USA (SKX) to Buy

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Skechers have declined, the same may improve in the near future, given the company's growth drivers. Greater emphasis on new line of products, cost containment efforts, inventory management and global distribution platform bode well. The company reversed the preceding quarter’s earnings miss with a beat in the third quarter of 2018. Management also provided an upbeat view for the final quarter, despite the year-over-year earnings decline and top-line miss. The sluggish domestic wholesale business performance was compensated by double-digit increase in both international wholesale and global company-owned retail businesses. Skechers’ domestic e-commerce business also continues to gain traction. Management now expects both the top and bottom lines to increase year over year during the final quarter. However, higher general & administrative expenses remain a concern.”

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen cut Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. OTR Global cut Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.32. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

