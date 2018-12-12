Zacks: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $75.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned KLX Energy Services an industry rank of 181 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLXE shares. Gabelli began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $25.02 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 23,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $575,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Collins purchased 10,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 116,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,947 over the last three months.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.