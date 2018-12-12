Zacks: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 102 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 2.42% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $70.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

