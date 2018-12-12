Zacks: Lovesac Co (LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lovesac an industry rank of 85 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $7,851,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 583,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $10,536,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,066,606 shares of company stock valued at $19,252,238.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.