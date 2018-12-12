Zacks: Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) Given $18.32 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the fourteen analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Nextgen Healthcare’s rating score has improved by 2.9% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.32 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Nextgen Healthcare an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,770,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

