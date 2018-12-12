Zacks: On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) Given $2.25 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. On Track Innovations’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given On Track Innovations an industry rank of 99 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded On Track Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on On Track Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

Shares of On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.18. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

In other On Track Innovations news, CEO Shlomi Cohen sold 54,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $40,104.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,984 shares in the company, valued at $38,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

