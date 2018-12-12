Zacks: PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 64 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.67.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $43.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PRGX Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $225,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strategic Opportunit Headlands bought 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $119,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 77,009 shares of company stock valued at $688,891. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

