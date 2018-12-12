Zacks: Secoo Holding Ltd – (SECO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Secoo an industry rank of 191 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:SECO opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 5.11. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 5.45.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Secoo had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Secoo will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Secoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 246,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,557,000. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

