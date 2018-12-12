Zedge (ZDGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Zedge has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content distribution platforms for smartphones worldwide. The company's platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, and notification sounds. Zedge, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

