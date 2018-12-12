ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $215,851.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $215,851.00 and approximately $3,864.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.02544415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00144226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00173304 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.72 or 0.09129711 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029140 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,425,236 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

