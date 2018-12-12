ZoZoCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (ZZC)

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, ZoZoCoin has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. ZoZoCoin has a market capitalization of $26,409.00 and $0.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZoZoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.02584232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00144793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00175537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.24 or 0.09402867 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029271 BTC.

ZoZoCoin Coin Profile

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZoZoCoin’s official website is www.zozocoins.com.

ZoZoCoin Coin Trading

ZoZoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoZoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZoZoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

