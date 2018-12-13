$0.31 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.19. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 60.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CAR opened at $25.69 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $224,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 164.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $346,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

