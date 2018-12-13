$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $404,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,676.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $30,179,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,854,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

