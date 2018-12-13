$1.59 EPS Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2018

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.66. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

In other news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $217,779.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $852,551.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $2,973,266. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,556. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

