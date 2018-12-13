$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CME Group Inc (CME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.74. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.50 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $513,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,687 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,302. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in CME Group by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.94. 1,905,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a twelve month low of $143.68 and a twelve month high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.