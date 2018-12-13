100,700 Shares in Forum Merger Corp (FMCIU) Acquired by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,000.

Get Forum Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:FMCIU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Forum Merger Corp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/100700-shares-in-forum-merger-corp-fmciu-acquired-by-bluefin-trading-llc.html.

Forum Merger Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc, formerly Forum Merger Corporation, is an information technology (IT) service provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to its customers. It delivers these offerings across several delivery models including on-premise, and in private, hybrid, and public clouds, as well as the proprietary ConvergeOne Cloud, regardless of client’s existing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.