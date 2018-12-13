111 (YI) and Petmed Express (PETS) Head-To-Head Comparison

111 (NASDAQ:YI) and Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Petmed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Petmed Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 111 and Petmed Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 1 0 3.00 Petmed Express 1 1 1 0 2.00

Petmed Express has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.40%. Given Petmed Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petmed Express is more favorable than 111.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 111 and Petmed Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $145.00 million 3.90 -$37.56 million N/A N/A Petmed Express $273.80 million 1.74 $37.28 million N/A N/A

Petmed Express has higher revenue and earnings than 111.

Dividends

Petmed Express pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. 111 does not pay a dividend. Petmed Express has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares 111 and Petmed Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 N/A N/A N/A Petmed Express 14.88% 35.53% 29.82%

Summary

Petmed Express beats 111 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It also offers a suite of cloud-based solutions and Internet-based software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing. In addition, the company is involved in warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting activities; and software development and information technology support businesses. As of June 30, 2018, 111, Inc. had a network of 12 offline retail pharmacies branded as Yi Hao Pharmacy in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. It services pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and consumers. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. It also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. The company sells its products through its Internet Website; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through brochures and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

