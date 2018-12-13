113,695 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $525,375,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $308,056,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4,846.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 890,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 872,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,152,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,020,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 907.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 555,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,816,000 after acquiring an additional 500,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 564,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,939. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/113695-shares-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups-acquired-by-sandler-capital-management.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.