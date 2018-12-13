11,713 Shares in Aptiv PLC (APTV) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,871,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 71.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 354,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 467,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 88,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,336,000 after acquiring an additional 256,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Macquarie started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

In other Aptiv news, insider Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $762,633.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

