125,488 Shares in Trivago NV – (TRVG) Acquired by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trivago by 37.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trivago by 123.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

TRVG opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Trivago NV – has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.17 and a beta of -0.22.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trivago had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trivago NV – will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

