$14.19 Million in Sales Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report sales of $14.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.18 million to $14.20 million. Orthopediatrics reported sales of $11.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year sales of $57.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.17 million to $57.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.47 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $69.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. Orthopediatrics’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

KIDS traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,798. The company has a market cap of $393.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.74. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the third quarter worth $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the third quarter worth $242,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

