$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post $14.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $20.40 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $7.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $115.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.30 million to $161.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $463.96 million, with estimates ranging from $385.30 million to $533.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 1,574.21%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWPH. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $197.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.86. 310,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,109. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $105.12 and a one year high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

