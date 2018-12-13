$142.86 Million in Sales Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to report sales of $142.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. HighPoint Resources reported sales of $83.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $454.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.55 million to $471.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $766.86 million, with estimates ranging from $714.30 million to $842.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

In other HighPoint Resources news, SVP Troy L. Schindler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 165,000 shares of company stock worth $488,900. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,014,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,150,000 after buying an additional 1,339,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,936,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after buying an additional 334,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after buying an additional 1,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after buying an additional 158,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 1,401,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $2.89 on Monday. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

