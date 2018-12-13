162,830 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 259,174 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SJR. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SJR opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.27%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

